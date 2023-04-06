Launch of Operation Re-Assurance

(RSCNPF) It is with great concern that we address the recent upsurge in gun violence that has resulted in the tragic loss of lives. The safety and well-being of our residents are of utmost importance, and we are taking all necessary measures to address this situation.



In collaboration with other National Security agencies, the Police have launched a full-scale extended special operation named Operation Re-assurance, to contain and suppress the violence.

This operation is designed to specifically target those who are perpetrating these heinous acts and to bring them to justice. It will be multidimensional and jointly executed by the security forces to achieve our operational

objectives.



We want to reassure the public that we are committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all residents. We urge anyone with information about the violence to come forward and report it to the police. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring that we put an end to this scourge.



We also appeal to residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. We understand that these incidents can cause fear and anxiety in our community, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ensure your safety.



As a country, we must stand together in the fight against crime and violence. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time, as we work to make our community a safer place for all.

Photo: Police Commissioner