LeBron James becomes part owner of MLB giant Boston Red Sox

By Jill Martin, Aleks Klosok and Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) – LeBron James is becoming a part owner of the baseball giants, the Boston Red Sox.

Fenway Sports Group, which owns the MLB team as well as Liverpool Football Club in the Premier League, has added James as a partner. The deal requires approval from Major League Baseball.

James is already a part owner of reigning Premier League champion Liverpool.

Speaking to the media following the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, James said: “First of all, it’s great to be with such a great group with FSG. They’ve done so many great things over the years and just that collective group of people … They’re just amazing to be partners with.”

James confirmed he and business partner Maverick Carter will become the first two Black men to be a part of the FSG ownership group.

“I think it’s pretty damn cool. It gives me and people that look like me, hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well. That it can be done. It gives my kids and my ‘I Promise’ school more and more inspiration as well.

“It’s a great day for myself, for my family, for my school, for my business partner Maverick Carter and everyone that has something to do with our group. It’s a pretty amazing thing and for me to be able to continue to build my portfolio off the floor also in a beautiful game like baseball.”James added that this is only the beginning of him investing in teams and that ownership of an NBA team is his ultimate goal.”My goal is … to own an NBA team. I’ve got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business as well. That is my goal … my goal is to own an NBA franchise. It’ll be sooner than later.”When reached by CNN, a Red Sox spokesperson said that Fenway Sports Group has no comment.

James in a game against the Boston Celtics.