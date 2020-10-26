LIAT workers to meet with union as termination process begins

By Antigua News Room,

Following the distribution of termination letters to LIAT (1974) staff who are members of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union, a meeting will be held this Wednesday at the union’s headquarters on Newgate Street.

Last week workers were issued letters by Cleveland Seaforth — the court-appointed Administrator overseeing LIAT’s restructuring process.

Workers who were formally dismissed were told that their positions were redundant.

Workers were also informed that severance and other entitlements would depend on the outcome of the restructuring process.

Main photo: LIAT employees during union meeting