Lil Pump Takes Stage at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

An increasingly attention-starved Lil Pump, whose opinion means next to nothing, briefly took the stage at a late-night Trump rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I love your sound,” Trump told the crowd, though none of this even remotely matters and is clearly a bizarrely miscalculated ploy. “I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things—one of the big superstars of the world—Little Pimp. There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump.”

After complimenting Pump’s hideous headwear choice, Trump welcomed the Kanye West collaborator to the stage:

“Hello, everybody,” Pump, whose threat to leave the U.S. if Trump loses the election has been met with open arms, told the crowd. “How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don’t forget that.”

Anyway, fuck all that. The COVID-19 pandemic continues in the U.S. and both men mentioned above would have us believe it’s still just going to magically disappear without any palpable action being taken to save lives.

Not only has Trump insisted on holding large gatherings despite such a thing going against all health recommendations, several recent campaign events have ended with many supporters being left out in the cold.

