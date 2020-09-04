Local HEMP Company wooing online foreign investors

By Durrant Pate,

Jamaican hemp company Virtudes Labs is wooing online foreign investors to buy into the company via equity crowdfunding.

Virtudes, which is slated to be the first vertically-integrated hemp producer and processor of high-grade Cannabidiol (CBD) oil from its Jamaican farm, has announced that it is now accepting online investments. Investments will be accepted from non-accredited or ordinary investors on the Fundanna platform.

The platform powered by TruCrowd Inc helps cannabis start-up companies to raise up to US$1 million per year in equity crowd funding. The minimum investment being sought by Virtudes is US$250 with the maximum being US$250,000.

Investments in Virtudes can be made through the Fundanna platform at https://fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/VirtudesLabs.

TruCrowd Inc is a Delaware Corporation, which operates a funding platform and is a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The company is registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SERC) and operates only those sections of the website where Regulation CF Crowdfunding offerings are made. Virtudes is advising that Industry companies and accredited investors, who wish to inquire about strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or investing in Virtudes can contact the company’s Chief Operating Officer Farrah Zargaran.

Virtudes crowdfunding equity offer is said to have benefitted from a COVID Relief by the US SEC. According to the company, “this offering is being conducted on an expedited basis due to circumstances relating to COVID-19 and pursuant to the SEC’s temporary COVID-19 regulatory relief set out in Regulation Crowd funding §227.201(z).”

Virtudes, which is owned by American shareholders and is incorporated and registered in Jamaica, notes that “in reliance on Reg CF Rule 201(z)(3) of this relief, financial information certified by the principal executive officer of the issuer has been provided instead of financial statements.”

The company adds that these financial statements are reviewed by a public accountant that is independent of the issuer, in setting the offering maximum of US$250,000.

CUSTOMERS & STRATEGIC

Virtudes has disclosed that is in the middle of negotiations with a US-based company with over 25 years of experience farming hemp that also produces and sells high-quality genetics proven to produce high-quality yields in tropical climates. In addition, this company has also proposed a partnership agreement to consult the entire production of the crop and provide extraction and off-take arrangements.

Virtudes is already in advanced talks to sell all its biomass, CBD, and refined oil to a select number of customers in the industry from the US, Australia, the UK, and Jamaica. Also the Jamaican hemp company is currently in talks with an avocado grower in Mexico that wants to expand into the Cannabis business.

It was also disclosed that Virtudes has received a proposal for a memorandum of understanding regarding exclusive rights to distribution with US based-hemp company for epilepsy research.

FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT

Virtudes currently has a completed greenhouse structure measuring 100 feet by 30 feet that is equipped with fans, lights and all grow materials needed. There is an office on-site for administrative and security staff.

Virtudes plans to construct three additional greenhouses, a dry house, and a processing facility/storage on-site. There are also options for mobile processing and extraction.

Virtudes is committed to sustainability and producing highly efficient farms and facilities to complete production from the greenhouse through extraction and final packaging. High-quality ethanol extraction and distillation designed machinery with pharmaceutical and Good Manufacturing Practices/International Organization for Standardization, (GMP/ISO) standards are some of the key features of the benefits of the machines selected by management.

Efficient harvesting and drying techniques and equipment have been brought in from the United States.

Virtudes currently has 136 acres of owned land in Jamaica that should have been seeded by the beginning of the 1st quarter 2020 and is looking to acquire an additional 165 acres adjacent to its current farm location in Lennox Bigwoods, Westmoreland.