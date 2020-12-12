Looking for the killer(s) of Cotton Ground Man

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 12th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- Two days of shootings in Nevis, and once again the matter of violent crime is back on the national agenda.

On Friday, 11th December, 2020, a Cotton Ground man, identified as Bernel “Ikey” Nisbett, was shot dead.

Nisbett, who is said to be originally from Jessups, was killed just after 11:00am.

By the time the police arrived on the scene they said that they met the motionless body of the victim, but proceeded to secure all available items of potential evidence.

It was less than 24 hours, the day before, when another shooting was recorded, but this one was non-fatal.

Reports on Thursday, 10th December, 2020, of a shooting incident had been cause for much concern, when police reported that they visited the Alexandra Hospital following a report that there was a male individual with a gunshot wound present.

They said that their preliminary investigations, so far, have revealed that at about 6:30 p.m., Denrick Pemberton of Hanley’s Road was walking towards his home when an unknown individual fired several shots at him.

He was struck in the leg. He managed to make it home and was transported to the Alexandra Hospital in a private vehicle where he is warded in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Service Unit processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

So far for 2021, there have been 9 homicides recorded in St. Kitts & Nevis, but Nisbett’s killing is only the second one in Nevis.

Main Photo: Bethel Nisbett shot and killed in Nevis on Friday 11th December, 2020