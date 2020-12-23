Lord Kut Hospitalized

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- Veteran Calypsonian, Davron Liburd, known in the entertainment world as Lord Kut, is recovering well, after being hospitalized earlier this week.

Kut, is reported to be showing early signs of improvement, after a health scare that caused him to become a patient at the Joseph N France Hospital, in Basseterre, over the weekend.

With his unexpected medical challenge, it means that Kut will not be able to compete in next Tuesday’s Senior Calypso Monarch Competition, after gaining a place following the recent Quarterfinals at Carnival Village in Basseterre.

He had already started preparations for what was anticipated to be another one of his well-known on stage colourful and entertaining performances.

His song, “Doctor how you get it do”, is currently amongst the favourite hits for the carnival celebrations that are now ongoing in St. Kitts.

It is not known how long he will remain in the hospital, but sources say that he has been advised that his participation in the competition is no longer an option, and will now have to focus on the restoration of his health and hopefully return to the stage in the near future.

With the absence of Kut, the field of finalists for the contest has been reduced to 20, including the defending monarch, King Socrates.

It was only last week, that the pool was increased from 15 to 20, after an auditing error that caused the Carnival Committee to make adjustments, resulting in five additional artistes being included in the line up.

The Calypso Competition on Tuesday, 29th December, will see the finalists delivering only one song, instead of the traditional two rounds of calypso.

The event will be streamed live on the social media platforms of the Carnival Committee, as well as local television and radio stations.

Main Photo: Lord Kut performing at the Calypso Quarter Finals on Friday 13 Decemeber, 2020