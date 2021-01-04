Lots of international cricket for the Caribbean this year

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 4th January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- The prospects are again looking good for the return of international cricket to Caribbean venues like Warner Park, St. Kitts, with the recent announcement by West Indies Cricket, of the tours to the region that have been planned for 2021.

This is great news for a cricketing region that has been starved since January, 2020, when Ireland passed through in January, for a series of ODIs and Twenty20 matches.

Since then, however, the global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the staging of matches, at least in the traditional way, with thousands of in-stadium fans.

Tours were also on the cards by New Zealand (in July) and South Africa (in July and August), said a top CWI official, but these had to be postponed, once countries in the region entered the lockdown phase for the Coronavirus.

This year, four tours are on the books, with visits from some of the world’s top cricketing giants.

The Chief Executive of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave, revealed that the first visit will come from Sri Lanka, sometime between the hosting of the Super 50 Cup and the Caribbean Premier League, CPL.

This will be followed by the South Africans, Australians and finally the Pakistanis.

Grave said that the West Indies tour of Bangladesh will be the team’s last outing before the home series. The Bangladesh tour ends in February.

Not only will this allow Caribbean fans to see their team in action again, but for Cricket West Indies, which is currently facing serious financial challenges, it will bring much needed revenue to a an organization that has had to cut players salaries in recent months.

With four tours expected with multiple matches, venues like the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, would be hoping to be included in the itinerary, which is yet to be shared publicly.

Main Photo: Warner Park, St. Kitts