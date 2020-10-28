Low COVID-19 rate being used to promote SKN as safe for tourism

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 28th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Tourism officials in St. Kitts & Nevis are using the management of the COVID-19, to help build confidence in the international travel market to showcase the federation as a safe destination for travel, now that the borders are about to be opened.

Chief Executive Officer, of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Raquel Brown, told top government officials on Monday, that the main selling point being used by her promotional team to lure potential visitors, has been the country’s excellent track record in combating the virus, since the first outbreak in March this year.

That record shows the country with only 19 confirmed cases ever recorded, and with all fully recovered. There has also been no deaths.

Brown also made the point that despite the best efforts of the Authority, all stakeholder groups and citizens in the country have a role to play in facilitating the rebound of the tourism sector.

She said, “It is going to take an all of society approach”, when it comes to protecting the integrity of the St. Kitts & Nevis brand.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis along with the wider Caribbean region is being marketed as a safe destination, says Brown.



During her speech to the Federation’s Cabinet on October 26 at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, she outlined St. Kitts and Nevis’ main marketing points.



She said, “We need to understand that rebuilding the tourism market is going to take integrity of the brand and it is also going to take the management of the COVID-19 virus here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”



She said that the Federation has been recognized for the management of COVID-19 cases and that the success in managing the COVID-19 virus is what the St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to stress in every bit of communication.



She also sees the yachting sector as part of a strategic approach going forward.

“Yachting is a very dear and important niche market to the Federation and with all that has happened with stayover visitations, specifically accommodations and also with the cruise sector, we’ve looked at yachting to help us to supply some of the demand for our locals…” said the CEO.

The St. Kitts & Nevis borders will open on 31st October, with flights arriving a few days after.

Main photo: Raquel Brown, Chief Executive Officer of St. Kitts Tourism Authority