Macron: ‘Doing well’ after positive virus test

By The Associated Press,

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is blaming his positive coronavirus test on negligence and bad luck.

He’s urging citizens to stay safe as critics called out slip-ups in his virus-prevention behavior, including a close handshake and repeated group meals in the past week.

Macron spent two days in negotiations at the EU summit in Brussels with the leaders of the other 26 member countries. Macron and most EU leaders were not masked at various times.

In a video from the presidential retreat where he is isolating, Macron promised Friday to give daily updates on his illness. His symptoms include headaches, fatigue and a dry cough.

“I am doing well,” he says. “Normally, there is no reason for it to evolve in a bad way.”

The 42-year-old French leader says his infection “shows that the virus really can touch everyone, because I am very protected and am very careful.”

He added: “Despite everything I caught this virus — perhaps, doubtless, a moment of negligence, a moment of bad luck, too.”

Main Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), taken at the Foreign Ministry in Paris,Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders. (Charles Platiau/Pool via AP)