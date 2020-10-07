Major changes at RLB International for border opening

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 7th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- As St. Kitts & Nevis prepares to reopen its international borders at the end of October, tourism and port officials have been intensifying their efforts to ensure that the Robert Bradshaw International Airport is retrofitted with upgraded facilities and equipment to reduce the risks of the Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, 7th October, 2020, top government officials, headed by Minister of Tourism, Transport & Ports, Lindsay Grant and Chairman of the St. Christopher Air & Seaports Authority, Damion Hobson, hosted a media tour to showcase the infrastructural changes being made ahead of the month-end reopening of the borders.

Minister Grant explained that the work is being done in two phases. Phase one he said, involves the refit of the Arrival Area and the installation of sneeze guards throughout the airport.

Phase two of the project will focus on the retrofit of the Departure Lounge.

As work for Phase One continues, a temporary Welcome Reception is being constructed on the ramp in front of the Arrival Halls to accommodate passengers while they await their medical screening. This 50ft x 100ft unit will be a transparent tent on re-enforced wooden flooring, outfitted with bathroom facilities.

The new makeshift Welcome Area will be air conditioned and equipped with seating to accommodate 140 persons, a concession stand, TV displays with important passenger information, helpful in this new age of Coronavirus.

The Tourism Minister gave the assurance that “This facility is built in such a way that it can be easily dismantled and secured in the event of an approaching hurricane.

Phase one of this project is estimated, said Grant, to cost some EC$2 Million.

A medical Center with an isolation Unit on the Ramp of Arrival, will be incorporated next to the Welcome Center, using containers. This facility will be used by the medical team but will also house passengers, considered by the medical team to be of high risk.

The update provided by the Minister, also spoke to the reconfiguration of the Immigration Hall, which is being divided into two sections. One section will be used for the queueing of approximately 40 passengers who will be physically distanced, as they await their medical screening. The other section will become a smaller hall for regular immigration processing.

This means that the VIP Lounge will no longer be in operation and will be transformed into a medical screening room, outfitted with screening stations and thermal scanning cameras.

Mr. Grant also explained that plexiglass will be installed, to be used as sneeze guards throughout the airport, including the Customs Baggage Hall, on Check-In Counters, and on counters at the Departure Gates, as a means of protecting both airport workers and passengers.

Grant also gave notice that in coming weeks, there will be a heightened public campaign using traditional and social media, illustrating the arriving and departure process, as well as what to expect, when the borders re-open.

