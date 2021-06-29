Major Culturama show cancelled

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Tuesday, 29th June, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The current COVID-19 restrictions have made it too difficult to proceed with the two main competitions that were being planned for the 2021 Culturama celebrations in Nevis.

A statement issued on Tuesday morning by the Secretariat of the festival explained that “due to the current statutory provisions relating to the restriction of movement as a result of an outbreak of the Covid-19 Virus, the Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest scheduled to take place on the 1st day of August, 2021 has been cancelled.”

The organizers said that in the prevailing circumstances, the Nevis Culturama Committee has paid close attention to the effects of the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act, 2020 and the Statutory Rules and Orders, which call for all of us to be compliant with the safety measures provided therein. As such, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the event.”

With most pageant prepaations usually scheduled for the evening period, contestants would have found much difficulty in undertaking their rehearsals, though this was not a reason advanced by the committee.

It is not known if other events that were being contemplated for Culturama would remain, or if the entire festival would eventually be declared cancelled.

It is believed though, that additional meetings in the coming days, would provide greater clarity on the way forward.

Photo: Coronation of the last Miss Culture Swimwear & Mr. Kool, in 2019. Courtesy Nevis Culturama Committee.