Major hotel sends home employees as a precaution

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, Tuesday, 24th November, 2020, (MyVue News.com)-As a precautionary measure, one of the country’s leading resorts has taken the decision to close most of its departments and send home its employees.

This action came after it was announced by federal health officials that two new cases of the virus have been confirmed. Confirmation of the new cases came on Monday, 23rd November, 2020.

In a memo sent to employees on Monday evening, 23rd November, 2020, the Park Hyatt management told its associates that “On Saturday there were two individuals on the American Airline’s flight that have now tested positive for COVID-19.”

“To be clear neither of these individuals are at our hotel, ” said the statement from the Park Hyatt.

It was not stated, however, where the passengers are located, but is likely that all other hotel that received guests from last Saturday’s American Airlines flight, have also been asked to remain in quarantine.

“Out of an abundance of caution, The Government has given the direct order that all guests are to remain quarantined to their rooms until their departure on Saturday,” added the memo.

Since then, the country’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, explained that the two persons are returning nationals and have been kept in quarantine in their hotel rooms and are being monitored.

In addition, all passengers, who arrived on the same flight last Saturday, have been asked to remain in quarantine, including those at the Park Hyatt and other hotels.

The hotel said, “As a result we are forced to cease operations in all departments with the exception of In Room Dining.”

The hotel emphasized that “At this time the health and safety of everyone involved is our highest priority. Please understand this is a fluid situation and I will keep you all posted with regular updates.”

Main Photo: Park Hyatt, St. Kitts