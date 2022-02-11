Major sporting activities to resume in St. Kitts & Nevis

SKNIS

Major sporting activities have received the green light to resume in St. Kitts and Nevis as the National COVID-19 Task Force lifts restrictions on hosting mass events in the twin-island Federation.

The decision comes following the success of health authorities in managing the fourth wave of COVID-19. Newly detected daily cases are now in the single digits.

Football is the most popular sport in the country and local administrators in the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) were among the first to present plans on how the league can restart with appropriate accommodations made for the prevailing COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

At the Prime Minister’s press conference on Thursday (February 10, 2022), Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws provided insight into the resumption of sporting events as of Saturday, February 12, 2022.

“Already, approval was granted for the restart of football in terms of the grass-root youth and women’s league,” Dr. Laws stated. “The National COVID-19 Task Force has met with the athletic association and approval granted for the Under-12 athletic sporting meets etc.

The CMO further indicated that this past Tuesday, the Task Force engaged the St. Kitts Amateur Basketball Association to discuss how basketball can resume safely.

The possibility of fans attending sporting events was deferred until a later date. Dr. Laws said that events would be considered on a case-by-case basis and the decision announced at an appropriate time.