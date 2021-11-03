Man charged for Indecent Assault

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 03, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged a man from District ‘A’ for two counts of Indecent Assault. He was charged on October 27, 2021.

The offences were committed in May 2019. He received bail on October 29, 2021, in the sum of $30,000 with two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to surrender all travel documents, to not contact the virtual complainant/witnesses, to report to the nearest Police Station weekly, and to give notice of seventy-two (72) hours before leaving his residence.

Featured Image – Illustrative image of a criminal in handcuffs. (YakobchukOlena/iStock, by Getty Images)