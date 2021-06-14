Man charged for indecent assault

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 14, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police formally charged a man in District “C” for the offence of Indecent Assault. He was charged on June 07, 2021, and was granted bail on June 11. He was bailed in the sum of $30,000 with two sureties with the following conditions:

a) He is to surrender all travel documents and not apply for or obtain any new documents;

b) He shall not interfere or communicate with the virtual complainant or any family member; and

c) He shall report to the Charlestown Police Station twice per week.