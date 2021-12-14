Man charged for two counts of attempted murder

By MyVue news.com StaffReporter

Basseterre, 14th December, 2021 (MyVue News.com)-Formal charges have now been made against a man who is believed to have tried to murder two individuals in Nevis.

Police say that on Saturday, 11th December, 2021, they charged Ervin Allen of Church Ground, for the attempted murder of Aldre James and Ivan James.

Allen, who is 29 years old, is accused of committing the offence on 28th November, 2021.

He was also remanded to prison on 11th December and is now at the main prison facility in Basseterre.

No date for his court appearance has been announced at this time.