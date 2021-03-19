Man gets 25 years for rape of child

By Femi Harris-Smith

Starbroek News

Ivor Laud was yesterday handed a combined sentence of 47 years in prison for raping an eight-year-girl back in 2015, whom he again sexually assaulted two years later.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow imposed 22 years on the first count and 25 on the second, but ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, which means that Laud would have to serve 25 years.

The thirty-two-year-old was convicted by a jury earlier this month, but his sentence had been deferred for a probation report and impact statement from the complainant.

Photo: Ivor Laud