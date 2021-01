By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, Monday, 18th January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- The details remain unclear, but police have confirmed that they have arrested and charged a man for rape.

Authorities have indicated that the alleged incident occurred on 30th November, 2020.

The man was charged on 15th January, 2021

He is now being held (remanded) at the main prison located in the capital, Basseterre.