Many adjustments as new school year begins

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Students and parents have been cautioned that this new school year that is greatly impacted by the COVID-19, “will be marked with many adjustments.”

Chief Education Officer, (CEO), Dr. Debbie Isaac, had a special message for all stakeholders, including teachers, when she suggested that, “As we seek to adapt to the new normal, change is inevitable, but when we are able to embrace change, we become more resilient and more productive.”

Isaac said, “The reopening of schools on September 07, 2020, will be faced with varied outcomes. In spite of all these changes and adjustments, the teachers’ positive attitudes will go a long way to help the students to adapt and focus on the importance of their education and the need to maximize the opportunity of being in school once again.”

Some schools, both at the primary and secondary levels, have begun the new year with a shift system of learning, where, in some instances, the morning sessions begin at 7:30 and the afternoon instructions at 12:30.

With new safety and health protocols in place, early arrival at school is now mandated.

Parents, guardians and teachers are also being encouraged to constantly remind themselves and students of the three w’s – wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.

The CEO further stated that the administrative teams at every educational institution will seek to get a good start and would require the support of all who would be in the working space.

File photo: Students at Washington Archibald High School.