Marriott Dome set for Wednesday’s Swimsuit Competition

They have all promised a competition that will be “like no other” and signs are already emerging, that this year’s Sugar Mas Swimsuit Competition, slated for Wednesday, 22nd December, will be a magical explosion of talent, beauty and entertainment.

The public too has been responding well to the five contestants who will be trying to write their names into the carnival history books.

To win, each delegate has to be highly consistent in the four judging appearances and also the Fanfare.

The contest has been broken down into three appearances in swimsuits and an interview, (Fanfare, National Pride, Identical Wear, Glitz & Glam, Interview).

The five delegates are Ro-Danna Wilkin, (Miss ZIZ Broadcasting Service), Valencia Kelly, (Miss St. Kitts Marriott), Mikhalia Stephens, (Miss Royal St. Kitts Hotel), Shantara Hewlett, (Miss St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank), Ngozi Nicholls, (Miss Next Generation Laboratory).

Wednesday’s pageant will be the first of two major events scheduled to take place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Event Center, (Dome) in Frigate Bay. The other will be the Queen Pageant on Thursday, 29th December.

Contestants are now completing their last practice sessions as they prepare for the highly competitive contest, which begins at 8:00 pm and will be streamed on social media (YouTube, Facebook), ZIZ Radio, Freedom FM) and ZIZ television.

The last week has also witnessed heightened activity at the Dome as the production and sites teams transform the facility to welcome hundreds of spectators.

Early stages of the transformation of the Dome. Wait for the finished product tomorrow (Photo courtesy of MyVue News.com)

The Carnival Committee has been on a mission to provide a venue that is more akin to the glamour, usually associated with pageants of this calibre.

Due to COVID-19, no Swimsuit contest has been staged for the past two years but the last Queen was Avis Glasgow in 2019.

Featured Image – L-R; Valencia Kelly, Mikahlia Stephens