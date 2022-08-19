Marshall and Maynard charged for ammu and firearm possession

By My Vue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 19th August, 2022, (My Vue News.com) –Two men have been formally charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The two have been identified as 38-year-old Iroy Marshall of Main Street, Saddlers Village and 43-year-old Samuel Maynard of Dieppe Bay.

Both were charged on Thursday, 18th August and remain in custody today.

The charges came after a police search of a vessel in Dieppe Bay, on 16th August, 2022. Police say the vessel is owned by Marshall, while Maynard was a passenger.

During the search, the Police found one (1) AK-47 rifle with a scope with sixty-four (64) 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and one (1) Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol with laser with one hundred and fifty-two (152) 9mm rounds of ammunition.

