Massive fire engulfs Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School-Molineux

Officers from St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) were last night about 10:00 pm (March 18) busily extinguishing a raging fire that engulfed the main compound of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in the village of Molineux within the constituency of Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris.

Officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) were also present, but it is unclear at this time how the fire started and an investigation is underway to determine its cause. Residents from Molineux were jolted from their homes, some who had already retired for the night, to witness to their dismay the tragic destruction of a pillar institution in the community that has educated thousands from Molineux and the surrounding communities for several decades.

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris and Acting Minister of Education, Attorney General Hon. Vincent Byron were at the scene of the inferno, along with the principal of the school, Suzette Cannonier. With two weeks left before the start of the Easter holidays for students, the Ministry of Education now has to come up with a plan for the continuation of the children’s education.

This is very tragic for the community and every measure will be taken to find out the cause of the fire. The main concern of the Government at this time is with the students, parents, and staff of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School and to come up with a contingency plan for the immediate continuation of the children’s education, whose education has already taken a serious blow from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Acting Minister of Education.“

(SKNIS)