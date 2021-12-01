Media fraternity treated to annual luncheon held by Ambassador of The Republic Of China (Taiwan)

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 1, 2021 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to forge deep diplomatic bonds with the Republic of China (Taiwan) in an effort to foster mutual development and growth, allowing both nations to work collectively in the area of international affairs.



On November 30, 2021, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin, held a luncheon for members of the media fraternity at Marshall’s Restaurant to show appreciation for their continued cooperation and coverage of matters related to Taiwan’s development and continued work across the Federation.



“It is worth mentioning that every important effort we made was complemented and amplified by our close friendship with your media houses, which afforded us the opportunity to better inform the public of how and to what we are contributing. We are grateful for your dedicated reportage, which we do not take for granted. Indeed, we truly appreciate your attention and coverage, not only when we are working on something beneficial to the Federation, but also when Taiwan comes under external threats and coercion and strives to articulate its significance, its ability and willingness to contribute to the international community. On behalf of our country’s people and government, I take this opportunity to thank you for being loyal friends of Taiwan, for standing with Taiwan,” said Ambassador Michael Lin.



Ambassador Michael Lin further stated that Taiwan never relents in complacency, but always aspires for more actions to bring both countries closer together, and to achieve mutual prosperity. Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Taiwan has made considerable donations to St. Kitts and Nevis in an effort to bolster the healthcare system against the impacts of the virus.



“Based on the 38 years of cordial ties between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), our two countries have had quite a few achievements together during the past year. Amongst the lasting pandemic, we have stepped up joint efforts to address our common challenges. We’re continuing our health and agriculture projects, which promote healthy lifestyles and ensure food security. We also kick-started two new projects in recycling and women’s economic empowerment, aiming at developing sustainable tourism and stimulating an inclusive recovery from the blow of COVID-19,” said Ambassador Lin.



On December 19, 2021, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will celebrate the official opening of Pinney’s Park in Nevis, after two years of design and construction. On the same day, the embassy will launch the 2021 Taiwan Expo in St Kitts and Nevis, a four-day event combining a trade fair that showcases Taiwan’s state-of-the-art products, and three Taiwan Movie Nights, which will tell unique stories of Taiwan.

Featured Image – H.E. Ambassador Michael Lin