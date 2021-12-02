Media Invite to Grand Opening of Sugar Mas 50

The National Carnival Committee in St. Kitts & Nevis cordially invites all media organizations to the Official Opening of Sugar Mas 50.

The Opening Ceremony, will take place at Carnival Village, Victoria Road, Basseterre, at 7:30 pm, on Friday, 3rd December, 2021. There is no admission fee for this event.

Please note that, in accordance with the health protocols established by the COVID-19 Task Force, the event is only open to fully vaccinated persons, and that all required protocols will be observed to gain access to the venue.

Sugar Mas 50: Fun, Vibe, Energy!