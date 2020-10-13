Megan Thee Stallion Shares Op-Ed on Importance of Her ‘Protect Black Women’ Message: ‘I’m Not Afraid of Criticism’

Trace William Cowen,

In a new op-ed, Megan Thee Stallion—who recently included an inspiring message about the importance of protecting Black women in her SNL performance—further elaborates on the violence often waged against Black women and how the burdens many place on them are made even heavier during an election year.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” Megan wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Monday when addressing the shooting for which Tory Lanez was recently charged. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

Megan added that she’s had “a lot of self-reflection” on the shooting and how it shows a pattern of men’s acts of violence against women, which she notes here isn’t always connected to being in a relationship.

“Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will,” she said. For Black women, Megan said, this is an issue made “even more intense” as they are tasked with fighting against stereotypes while being “seen as angry or threatening” when trying to take a stand for themselves. “There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman,” she said.