Mental health is special topic on Working for You on Wednesday, October 07

By SKNIS,

SKNIS): Mental Health will be the topic discussed on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, October 07, 2020.

The special guests will be Mrs. De la Coudray-Blake, Director of the Counselling Unit in the Department of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services, and Dr. Cherrilyn Warde-Crawford, Clinical Psychologist within the Ministry of Health.

The panellists will discuss World Mental Health Day, which is commemorated on October 10, and celebrated in St. Kitts and Nevis for an entire week. The theme for the celebration this year is “Mental Health for All: Greater Investment—Greater Access; Everyone, Everywhere”. The importance of mental health for all including vulnerable populations such as people experiencing disasters, women and children, persons suffering with depression and chronic illnesses among other pertinent issues will be discussed.

