Met Office warns about high surf this week

Basseterre, Wednesday, 7th December, 2022, (MyVue News.com) – The Meteorological Services in St. Kitts & Nevis and Antigua & Barbuda, have issued a warning to residents of the country against a high surf that is expected to be experienced from Thursday, 8th December, 2022.

They explained that the high surf warning is also issued for Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla.

High surf warning will be in effect until Saturday morning for the mentioned islands.

A High Surf Warning means that dangerous battering surfs of over 3.7 metres or 12 feet will affect some coastlines in the warning area, producing hazardous conditions.

This could impact the daily ferry services between the islands of St.Kitts & Nevis.

Swells will be Northerly at 2.4 to 3.4 metres or 8 to 11 feet and occasionally higher.

Locations to be affected: Reefs and mainly exposed northern and north-facing coastlines with relatively shallow, gentle to moderately sloping, near-shore areas.

Long-period swells emanating from an area of disturbed weather located well north of the region have started to impact the area, mainly northern and north-facing coastlines, said the Met Office.

The threat level is high and there is the potential for considerable impacts on the life and property of persons using affected coastlines.

Potential impacts may include loss of life – strong and dangerous rip current that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low-lying coastal roads; beach closures, disruptions to marine recreation and business and disruptions to potable water from desalination.

Precautionary actions should be taken by residents, including- no one should enter the waters of the main warning areas.

All are also urged to stay away from rocky and or coastal structures along affected coastlines.

The MET Office is also encouraging residents to continue to monitor these hazardous marine conditions, and seek updates coming out of the Meteorological office via antiguamet.com , facebook: Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Office and other media platforms, as well as local media in St. Kitts & Nevis.

——

File Photo