Mexico donates medical ventilators to Antigua and Caribbean neighbours

By Antigua News Room,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, through the Mexican Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AMEXCID), sent the first medical mechanical breathing devices made in Mexico to some Caribbean countries.

This fulfills the agreed commitment to send the devices developed in Mexico to Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Guyana, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Executive Director of AMEXCID, Laura Elena Carrillo Cubillas, highlighted how the coordination that the Government of Mexico carried out with the private initiative and with the scientific community, through the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition and Dr. David Kershenobich, gave results in a very short time.

“We have understood that it is a priority for the country. We have understood that we need to be self-sufficient and we have come to build these ventilators that are not only saving the lives of Mexican men and women, but we also hope that they will save the lives of our Caribbean siblings,” she said.

At the Toluca International Airport, Carrillo Cubillas explained that, after making the voltage and technical adjustments required for the correct operation in each country, the conviction of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrar is demonstrated with facts: Mexico cares about what happens in the Caribbean.

“We care a lot about what happens in the Caribbean, we care a lot about what happens with our sisters and brothers in Central America, Latin America and of course in the Caribbean, as we have said. It is important to us that they know that we are not alone and if we have shown something in this pandemic, it is that together we achieve much more”, she stressed.

On behalf of the Caribbean countries, the Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to Mexico, Jonny de Jesús Martínez Mézquita, showed appreciation for Mexico’s generosity and solidarity with these nations.

“This unwavering commitment of sister nations has been endorsed by His Excellency President Andrés Manuel López Obrador whom we are thankful for, from the first moment of his administration, he placed in the center of his concern and priorities the strengthening of the unity and cooperation with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. The act that we celebrate today is proof of this,” he said.

He added that in the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs they had always found an ally and an interlocutor who has been always attentive and interested in the dialogue and the search for solutions. “The pandemic has become a challenge and an important opportunity to rethink global priorities. Threats like this can only be confronted and overcome through unity and cooperation,” he said.

The ventilators were manufactured with one hundred percent Mexican technology and by a Mexican company. From the end of August to date, both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and AMEXCID maintained contact with the recipient countries to learn about the technical, medical and safety requirements, as well as in matter of scientific-technical in order to make the donation of the equipment a reality. The devices comply with the international standards of operation and efficiency.