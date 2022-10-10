Michael Prest- urged to surrender to Police- avoid Interpol warrant

By Val Henry, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Monday, 10th October, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-An international banker, barrister, and investor, who is said to preside over the Bank of Nevis International Limited (BONI) and Bank of Nevis International Trust Services Incorporated (BONITS), is now being sought by police in St. Kitts & Nevis, for his arrest for the offences of fraudulent conversion and fraudulent conversion by a trustee contrary to sections 19(d) and 20 of the Larceny Act of the twin-island Caribbean nation.

Both related companies are based on the island of Nevis.

Michael Prest, who is also known to be a businessman involved in real estate, has come to the end of the line in his legal challenges to avoid facing the arrest warrants that were sanctioned by the District C Magistrate in Charlestown, (Nevis).

An amount of some US$2,530,000.00 is claimed to have been wired from a would-be investor, as payment for shares in a company under the control of Prest.

Prest has, however, in the past, avoided being arrested for reasons including his absence from Nevis and the legal challenges mounted in the court.

He and his lawyers tried to get the court to stay the execution of the warrants, but all that came to an end on 27th September, 2022, when the Court of Appeal dismissed Prest’s application for a stay.

Local authorities are urging Prest to surrender to the police and submit to the criminal process. They warned that if he fails to surrender, they would “enlist the support and services of Interpol to issue an international arrest warrant”.

Prest had filed an application for judicial review on 27th August 2021 and was granted leave to pursue same. However, his claim for judicial review was eventually dismissed on 18th March 2022 by Justice Ermin Moise.

Prest appealed that decision and applied for a stay of the order to issue the two (2) warrants for his arrest pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

That application was stoutly resisted by then DPP Valston Graham who was represented by former Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago Mr. Anand Ramlogan SC.

Detailed and comprehensive written submissions were filed on behalf of both Prest and the DPP and the matter was heard and dismissed on the basis of the written arguments.

Ramlogan SC argued that the State and the public interest would be severely prejudiced if a stay was granted because it would effectively frustrate the prosecution of bona fide criminal charges which were justified and valid in law.

He submitted that the appeal had no prospect of success and that Justice Moise was correct to dismiss Prest’s claim for judicial review. In dismissing the claim, Justice Moise had warned against Prest using the court “to embark on a fishing expedition to discover the prosecution’s evidence against him at this stage”.

Prest is also said to maintain group interests in East Africa oil & gas exploration rights and which, given the energy transition window, will be developed to better serve the needs of regional consumers.