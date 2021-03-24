Millions to be made available for small business lending

By MyVue News. reporter

Basseterre, 24th March, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The current economic conditions brought about by the Coronavirus, resulting in the loss of some jobs in various sectors, have hastened the decision of Kittitians and Nevisians, to establish their own small businesses.

To aid their efforts, the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis, has stepped forward with to help launch these entities.

Minister of Finance and Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, reminded on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021, during his monthly press briefing, that his administration has allocated some EC$5 Million to this initiative.

He said, “To help boost support for small and medium sized enterprises, government is making available, shortly, an additional $5 Million to the Development Bank, to lend to businesses, with viable plans.”

Similar assistance was offered in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, as apart of a multi-million dollar national economic stimulus package.

The assistance is coming at a time when more and more ordinary citizens are turning to ‘street vending’, selling food and clothing, as a means to enhance their streams of revenue.

Those hoping to make good on this new offer of financial aid, would be required to prepare formal business proposals to be submitted to the Development Bank, which has offices in both Basseterre and Charlestown.

File Photo: PM Harris at a Small Business Expo in Basseterre last year