Minister of Environment and Climate Action, The Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke presented, on Tuesday 15 November, a national statement on behalf of the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, during the 27th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In her address, Minister Clarke highlighted climate action, climate justice and finance and their impacts on Small Island Developing States, which include loss and damage.

The Minister told the gathering that St Kitts and Nevis lends to the voice of other Small Island Developing States in their bid to address the impacts of climate change on the lives and livelihoods of the ordinary man.

She said, “In my country, climatic events disrupt the livelihoods of families whose income depend on tourism and agriculture. In many cases, it is a single mother, a taxi driver, a farmer…The glaring fragility of our small State is magnified. The severity of Loss and Damage is traumatic.”

The Minister also emphasized a call to the robust body of the United Nations to recognize The Republic of China (Taiwan) as an Observer State.

To strengthen her case, Minister Clarke sited Taiwan’s partnerships with several countries to reduce emissions. Added to that, she said, Taiwan is the world leader in renewable energy practices.

“In St Kitts and Nevis,” she said, “we have embarked on a journey of green possibilities. Our goal is to become a model sustainable island state…our 39-year-old friendship with the ROC (Taiwan) supported our renewable energy efforts. Together, we have produced 2.5 megawatts of renewable energy to our citizens.”

Dr Clarke determined that as a body, the UN must seek to address climate justice which includes climate finance.

COP 27 continues until the 18 November, 2022.