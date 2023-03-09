InterCaribbean Airways Ltd, a Turks and Caicos-based airline, is set to make its inaugural flight to the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, St. Kitts, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.



In a statement made in the National Assembly on March 7, 2023, Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Civil Aviation, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, said that she is confident that InterCaribbean Airways will boost intra-regional travel and will affect the second-largest source market of St. Kitts and Nevis in a positive way.



“With the introduction of this flight, we are hopeful that we will see an increase in visitors to the destination from the region,” said Minister Henderson.



“The Government is committed to tourism and the initiatives that drive the tourism industry and so with the introduction of InterCaribbean, we intend to see and are going to market heavily in the region and have our regional brothers and sisters come to enjoy this historic anniversary of Music Festival 25,” she said.



“As it relates to the destination’s performance in tourism, in 2019, we would have ended the year with 163,657 stayover visitors,” she said.



She said that in 2022, however, after the restrictions were lifted between August and December, there were 100,178 visitors, indicative of work being done by the aggressive campaign that was launched called by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority called “Venture Deeper”.

