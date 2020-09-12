Minister of agriculture seeks to bring about revolution in federation’s agriculture sector

By SKNIS,

Honourable Alexis Jeffers says his mission as Minister of Agriculture is to bring about a revolution in the Federation’s agricultural industry during an exclusive interview with SKNIS on September 10.



He highlighted that “We are hoping over the next five years to stimulate the growth in agriculture where we can certainly say that we have done what we have set out to do as an administration to grow agriculture, to get more persons involved and to ensure that we are feeding our nation in a sustainable way.”



“Of course, we have a huge import bill of agricultural products whether they are vegetables, meat products or even fish products, but what we are hoping to do over the next five years and beyond is to ensure that we develop some sustainability in the production of these products and ensure that there are financial returns to our citizens,” said Minister Jeffers.



He also explained that he hopes that “persons who see the growth in this sector can make it a business and earn a living to feed themselves, feed their families and also to send their children to school and to build the infrastructure of this country that can certainly be done to the benefit of all of us in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



The minister further explained that it will not be an easy task as one of the challenges needed to be overcome is the relationship between the Ministry of Agriculture and the farmers as there has been some disconnect between them.



He highlighted that one of his hopes as the new Minister of Agriculture is to revitalize that relationship between the Ministry of Agriculture and the farmers and to build bridges with them to ensure that they are on board with his goal of stimulating growth in the agriculture sector.

Main photo: Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture