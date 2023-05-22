Minister of Agriculture to meet with all crop farmers this week

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 22, 2023)-In efforts to chart the way forward for the overall development of the agricultural sector, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Hon. Samal Duggins will continue his third in a series of meetings when he meets with Crop Farmers from across the island on Wednesday, 24th May 2023.

The meeting will highlight the rollout of the Ministry’s strategic plan, as well as the latest developments which are geared towards achieving CARICOM’s 25 percent by 2025 Agenda.

All are encouraged to attend with questions, concerns and or suggestions to engage in meaningful discussion about the sector.

The meeting will be held in the Large Conference Room at the Department of Agriculture, La Guerite St. Kitts and is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm.

Interested persons are asked to contact the Ministry of Agriculture at 467-1016 for more.