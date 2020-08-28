Minister of Education urges all to adhere to health protocols in preparation for the reopening of schools

By SKNIS,

As the Ministry of Education prepares for the reopening of Schools in September, Minister of Education the Honourable Jonel Powell is urging citizens and residents to play their part in ensuring that all health protocols are adhered to.



“It is incumbent on me to remind everyone that what happens in the weeks ahead is largely dependent upon each of us. Our actions and continued diligence to social distancing, taking all necessary precautions to keep each other safe. It means wearing masks, washing hands and being honest about your health assessments,” said Minister Powell during a special update on Thursday, August 27, 2020



The education minister said that the plan is focused on striking an appropriate balance on student learning and safety.



“The Ministry of Education’s framework for the reopening of schools strikes a balance between the educational needs of students and ensuring health protocols are adhered to in a sustainable fashion. We offer an approach that they hope will lead to more face-to-face school time for the nation’s children,” he added.



Minister Powell made a special plea for parents to be extremely vigilant.



“Parents and guardians, you are the strongest allies by conducting daily morning temperature checks and providing extra vigilance to help ensure that healthy children are boarding buses and entering school buildings,” said the minister.

Main photo: Minister of Education the Honourable Jonel Powell