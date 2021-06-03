Minister Of Health says St. Kitts and Nevis has been preparing for the eventuality of Covid-19 spread

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 3, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Bryon-Nisbett, says the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been preparing since March of 2020 for the eventuality of a COVID-19 spread within its borders.



During the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing, Minister Byron said that “we are currently following active cases of COVID-19 within our communities.”



She continued, “We knew that this would happen, and we have been preparing for this to happen so yes we are following active cases within our communities, and we are asking persons to stay vigilant with the protocols.”



She said that part of the ongoing preparation has been “providing the necessary information pertaining to the virus since about March of 2020. We have been here week after week providing you with information on the COVID-19 virus and not only just getting us prepared but getting you prepared for the eventuality.”



“The doctors have been here speaking to you and telling you about the non-pharmaceutical measures and they have been reiterated, social distancing, wearing your mask, and hand sanitizing,” she added.



“When we spoke to you about these measures, we would have indicated that these are the measures that must be adopted until vaccines became available and we’re able to build the herd immunity required for us to be able to get back to some level of normalcy,” said Minister Byron.



She also said that when vaccines were identified to be in the final testing stages, the doctors again educated the public on the various scenes and the technologies that were used in each of the potential vaccines.



“When we confirmed the use and secured the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines we again came to you and spoke to you about the vaccine chosen and took it even further while the Ministry of Health made available a number of our doctors, nurses, and health educators who have actively engaged in a number of more interactive sessions at various institutions, businesses and anywhere persons requested these education sessions.”



She said that these interactive education sessions in preparing the country for the eventuality of the COVID-19 spread are still available and continue to this day.

Featured Image – Minister Of Health, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett