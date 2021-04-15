Minister of Tourism says Ministry is doing everything to keep hotels afloat

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 15, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, explained during the Tourism Stakeholders Meeting on Wednesday 14 that his Ministry is doing everything in its power to direct traffic to the hotels to keep them afloat at this difficult time in history with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Tourism in its efforts to further increase traffic to the hotels within the Federation has “just recently embarked upon a 5-day getaway promotion for our stay-over visitors who would stay in the various hotels,” said Minister Grant.

He continued, “We know that coming up to this summer period over the last several years they have had the opportunity of being the beneficiaries of a St. Kitts Music Festival and the traffic that that brings.”

“Of course we are in a different space in 2021 and so we won’t have any St. Kitts Music Festival and for that we want you to make sure that we direct some traffic to the hotel industry,” he said.

“We have opened the booking window for that portion of the industry beginning April 1st, 2021 going to July 31st, 2021,” he added. “And that travel window for the bookings will give persons the opportunity to use the travel window from April 1 to September 5th, 2021.”

He said, “This has already been loaded on the St. Kitts destination website and so we are expecting some fruits of that labor.”

“We will continue our PR exercise in our primary source markets of the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, etc. to ensure that we keep our industry re-energized, and of course waiting for the brighter day which we expect to come very soon,” the Minister of Tourism said.