Minister of Tourism welcomes MSR Media to St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, welcomed Mr. Philippe Martinez and the MSR Media to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to commence production of the international comedy film “One Year Off”.

A media briefing was hosted by MSR Media at Christophe Harbour Marina on Sunday, March 21, where government officials including Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, the Honourable Mark Brantley, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, members of the National COVID-19 Task Force, permanent secretaries, management and staff of St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and other invited guests including the President of St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Mrs. Giselle Matthews, were introduced to the cast and crew of the production team, led by producer Mr. Phillippe Martinez.

The film will be the first of a two-movie production deal between UK production and sales firm MSR Media and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

In speaking to MSR Media, the Honourable Minister said that “we are delighted to welcome you to the shores so that they can have the opportunity to capture the essence of both of the islands that make up our twin-island administration.

He continued, “As you travel our beautiful island, you will be struck by our authenticity, rooted in our flourishing culture and exemplified by our warm, genuine people.”

“You will be stirred by our history which once saw this island the epicentre of the sugar trade in the Americas … and you will be inspired by our natural beauty and excited by the potential these attributes represent as you discover what we are today and what we can be tomorrow,” said Minister Grant.

Minister Grant also said that “today, you will see a modern infrastructure behind our ‘Caribbean-of-50-years-ago’ charm.”

These modern infrastructures include, “a world-class airport capable of landing the largest jets from North America, Europe, Asia and Africa, daily service of FedEx, our KayanJet luxury FBO to service aircraft, a paved road system surrounding the island and a cruise port that can simultaneously accommodate two Oasis-class vessels,” Minister Grant said.

“We are confident that what you will find in St. Kitts has the makings of an ideal filming destination,” he said.

Photo – L-R: Mr. Phillipe Martinez, Hon. Lindsay Grant