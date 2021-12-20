Minister Powell outlines six new youth policy initiatives for 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2021 (SKNIS): At the December 16 Sitting of the National Assembly, Minister of Youth, the Honourable Jonel Powell, outlined six new priority initiatives designed to broaden the opportunities for youth development in St. Kitts and Nevis.

While making his contribution to the Budget Debate for the fiscal year 2022, Minister Powell shared that the development agenda will be pushed forward by the Department of Youth Empowerment in the coming year.

The first initiative relates to the implementation of the SHINE programme. The mentorship programme engages higher-risk secondary school students to realize their value and potential.

Broad-based consultations between the youth population and Minister Powell on a more frequent basis were identified as the second priority. The minister said that this will be done every three months. Other ministers of government, and when possible, the entire Cabinet will have the opportunity to participate in the discussions.

Other initiatives identified include establishing an office within the Department of Youth Empowerment to provide career guidance counselling; creating a Youth Media Unit to enhance awareness of the department’s programming; completing and adopting the Federal Youth Policy and the Strategic Action Plan 2023-2027; and assisting youth groups to implement social intervention programmes within their respective community.

The impact of these new initiatives will help to give youth a more prominent voice in shaping government policies for young people.

Featured Image – Hon. Jonel Powell