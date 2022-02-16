Ministry of Education continues its partnership with private sector

The Ministry of Education continues to foster partnerships with local businesses in an effort to strengthen the delivery of education across the Federation.



This week, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Vincent Hodge and Mrs. Abigail Caines-Leader, Assistant Manager at Tropical Shipping presented ten (10) scholarships to high school students from across St. Kitts.



In making the presentation, Permanent Secretary Hodge said, “We want to commend the students for their hard work at primary school, so this is as a result of that performance in Grade Six. We congratulate and encourage you to continue to work hard. Not only do we encourage the awardees to continue to work hard but all of you students. We encourage you to continue to give of your best. We are still in a pandemic and so you have quite a lot of work to do to catch up on your lessons, all the various concepts and skills that you would have learned over time. And so, we encourage you, students, to continue to do well academically.”



The students who received the scholarships were Adriel Langley of the Saddlers Secondary School; Jahkoi Rabsatt of the Cayon High School; Zeniqua Liburd, Rasani Pemberton and Tashiem Woodley of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School; Adesah Dunrod and Karencia Williams of the Verchild’s High School; Ayaniah Johnson and Stephanie Kawall of the Basseterre High School and Icalia Maynard of the Washington Archibald High School.



“Tropical shipping is proud to partner with the Ministry of Education as we know the youths of the Federation are our survival and so we want to encourage you to continue to show support to the students. I know sometimes students can be a bit ticklish and they can be a bit tough but once we put measures in place they will stay on track. To the other students here, we are not the only company that gives awards and so continue to work hard so that other businesses can come on board to give their support to you. This is our fifth year making this award. As a matter of fact, our first set of students have already graduated and we hope that those receiving scholarships use it to the fullest,” said Abigail Caines-Leader.



Tropical Shipping operates state-of-the-art facilities in select seaside ports to meet freight-shipping needs to and from the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Features Photo: Assistant Manager at Tropical Shipping, Mrs. Abigail Caines-Leader (2nd left), presents scholarship to Jahkoi Rabsatt of the Cayon High School. Photo by EMU

Photo: Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William Vincent Hodge (left) presents scholarship to Stephanie Kawall of the Basseterre High School. Photo courtesy EMU.