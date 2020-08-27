Ministry of Education implements shift system for several schools in St. Kitts-Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 27, 2020 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Education has implemented a shift system for several primary and secondary schools in St. Kitts because of spatial issues concerning physical and social distancing protocols.



The Washington Archibald and Basseterre High Schools, as well as the Tucker Clarke, Sandy Point and Dr. William Connor Primary Schools and the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School will be a part of the shift system when school reopens in September 2020.



“We take this opportunity to crave the understanding of parents and students within our high schools as work would commence in the TVET spaces. This is to help provide for better classrooms that are conducive to learning. So, we will have to endure a bit of inconvenience just for a few months because we are grateful for this,” said Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Debbie Isaac, at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing for August 26, 2020.



Dr. Isaac said that parents will receive additional information on the shift system at the respective PTA meetings.



All teachers are expected to report to their respective schools on September 07 and 08, while students of the primary and secondary schools along with Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School will return on September 09. Early Childhood institutions would return in full on September 07.

Main photo: Dr. Debbie Isaac, Chief Education Officer