Ministry Of Environment And Sustainable Destination Council partner to implement a plastic be gone campaign

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 3, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Destination Council within the Ministry of Tourism have partnered to implement a plastic be gone campaign ahead of Plastic-Free July.



During ‘Working for You’ on June 2, Kenney Manning, Sustainable Tourism Coordinator, said that “Plastics though they are very useful, due to longevity, they actually cause a lot of damage when they are disposed of inappropriately, and that is one of the major projects we are working on right now.”



Since 2019, The Department of Environment has considered banning single-use plastics, said former Minister of Environment, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, during the Budget 2020 Debate in the National Assembly.



Mr. Manning said that the Ministry of Environment through its department is ramping up this effort.



This is a result of the three-phased approach to banning plastics within the Federation first made public by Biosafety Officer, Vinca Woods during her July 6, 2020, appearance on the Ministry of Tourism’s Plastic Free July Panel discussion on ZIZ.



The Ministry of Environment submitted to the Cabinet a proposed 5-year phased approach to the ban on single-use plastics.