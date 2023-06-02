Ministry of Health Implements Customer Service Training Program for Staff

[Ministry of Health] — The Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive customer service training program for its staff. With an aim to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to the public, this training exercise focuses on equipping staff members with essential skills to deliver outstanding customer experiences.



Under this initiative, the Ministry of Health has collaborated with Training Assets, known for its expertise in customer service training, and the JNF General Hospital to conduct training sessions for staff members from various health institutions.



The customer service training program, which commenced on May 8, 2023, is designed to address a wide range of skills essential for delivering exceptional care to patients and their families. The training sessions concentrate on improving key areas such as communication skills, problem-solving techniques, and conflict-resolution strategies.



The customer service training program is being implemented through concentrated sessions with each hospital on St. Kitts beginning with the JNF General Hospital. Ward Clerks and Telephone Operators have already completed the course. The nursing staff is expected to complete their training sessions later this month.



The Ministry of Health recognizes the importance of excellent customer service in healthcare delivery. By equipping staff members with the necessary tools and skills, the Ministry aims to create a positive and welcoming environment for all patients, ensuring their experience at healthcare facilities is as comfortable and efficient as possible.



The customer service training program is part of the Ministry of Health’s ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and the provision of high-quality healthcare services.