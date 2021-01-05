National Security says leaking of fees was “malicious”

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 5th January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- A top official in the Ministry of National Security in St. Kitts & Nevis, has lashed out against what he said was a “malicious” act, with the recent leaking of an internal document of proposals, related to new fee structures for various services offered by government departments.

Permanent Secretary, Osmond Petty said that the Ministry of National Security has been made aware that certain proposals made by the Ministry during the St. Kitts & Nevis Budget Estimates process, in preparation for the 2021 Budget, are being circulated in the Public domain via social media channels.

“It is quite unfortunate, irresponsible, and malicious, for a discussion document that was presented to Cabinet as part of the budgetary process to be leaked in social media,” stated the administrative head of the ministry.

Petty said, “All of the proposed fees and charges for various licenses and government permits are still before the Cabinet for a determination.”

But he added, “The charging of new fees by the Police for processing renewal of firearms licenses was inadvertently implemented as this too would require a submission to Cabinet for approval.”

Some of the proposals, if accepted by the Cabinet, will require legislative amendments. Schedules of fees and charges would also be gazetted in the usual course, explained the official.

“None of the proposals advanced by the Ministry constitutes any new taxes or any increase in taxes. The focus is on fees and charges for various services offered by the Ministry to better align them with the cost of delivering such services to the general public in an efficient manner,” he explained.

On Monday, 4th January, as the first work week in 2021 began, social media was abuzz with the sharing of the document, highlighting the proposed increases including for guns, dogs, reserved parking, the playing of loud music, breaching the code for tinting of vehicle windows, drivers licence, vanity plates for vehicles, traffic violations and others.

The one that captured most attention, related to the suggestion for the increase in fees for the licensing of dogs; moving from $2.50 to $100.00 (but for special breeds only.

The recommended fee changes for licensed firearms has seen a move from $350 to $1,000.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the budgetary process affords the various Ministries the opportunity to examine expenditure and revenue measures for the upcoming year.

Petty said the Ministry continues to urge the Public to look to official government sources for accurate information.

Photos: Leaked internal document of proposals

Main Photo: Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty