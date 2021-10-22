Ministry of Public Infrastructure donates food supplies to the outreach center on World Food Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 22, 2021 (SKNIS): In celebration of World Food Day, which is celebrated annually on October 16, the Minister of Public Infrastructure et al, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Richards and his Secretariat staff made a contribution of food supplies to the Outreach Center, located on the Bay Road, Basseterre.

The team had been accumulating the items over the past months in anticipation of providing assistance to a worthy cause. This is the second year that Deputy Prime Minister Richards and his team have donated to the Outreach Center and they intend to make this an annual event.

The Outreach Center provides hot meals daily from Monday to Friday for shut-ins and homeless persons and is managed by Mrs. Sheila Williams.

Persons present at the brief ceremony included Deputy Prime Minister Richards, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Culture, Daryll Lloyd, Personnel Officer Eartha Carey, and Mrs. Sheila Williams.