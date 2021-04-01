Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs launches Website

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 1, 2021 (Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs): Persons in need of information on the Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs will soon be able to obtain it from a central source, as the Ministry is set to launch its website on April 1st, 2021.

The website, which can be accessed at www.socialdevelopment.gov.kn, will provide a comprehensive overview of the Ministry, including its eight (8) Departments and available services therein, contact information, as well as project details, photos, and official publications, such as the Ministry’s quarterly Newsletter, Community Corner.

The site is expected to be updated regularly with current information and will serve as an important resource for the general public, including prospective clients, students, and citizens living abroad – to learn about the Ministry and its functions and activities. The site would also assist the public in reaching the Ministry’s Departments and staff to make inquiries and access services, without the need to make in-person contact.

Designed and hosted by the Department of Information Technology as part of the Government’s Digital Transformation drive, the new website will also assist the Ministry in fulfilling its thrust to further engage with the public and provide clear, reliable, and consistent information about its work.

It will also complement the Facebook pages that currently exist for the Ministry, namely the Department of Probation & Child Protection Services, the Department of Gender Affairs, and the Department of Community Development & Social Services, searchable by their respective titles.

Photo – Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs Website