More arriving Ross Students in Quarantine

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 15th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- A new batch of overseas based students from the Ross University in St. Kitts returned to the country on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020, after meeting the health requirements, established by local COVID-19 officials.

Some 135 students arrived via Miami while another 20 made their way to the Robert Bradshaw International Airport, through the San Juan hub in Puerto Rico.

Immediately after exiting the aircraft, the students were channeled through the hand sanitization stations set up on the airport tarmac, then ushered into buses, driven by operators in PPEs.

The convoy of buses was thereafter escorted by police and private security guards from the university, to their place of quarantine.

All students, are now under quarantine at the accommodation facilities on the campus of the university, located in West Farm.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, while confirming the return of the students, explained that they were all tested in their homeland, 72 hours before their departure for St. Kitts.

All the results were negative, stated the CMO.

Upon arrival, Laws stated that their samples were taken for processing.

At the end of the 14 day mandatory quarantine, they are to be again tested and if their PCR tests are negative, they would be allowed to integrate into the society and resume their medical studies in veterinary medicine.

Ross University students awaiting to be sanitized before boarding their buses

The convey of buses about to move off

Another section of students waiting to board their buses

Main photo: Ross University students standing in line to be sanitized and boarded on the buses