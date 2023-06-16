More CBI Dividend payments coming

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 16th June, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-With the end of June fast approaching, Government has moved ahead with an announcement that the promised second payment of the so-called CBI-Dividend, will be made in the coming days.

Minister of Finance and Prime Minister, Dr. Terrence Drew confirmed the disbursement of the second Citizenship by Investment COVID-19 Relief Payment (Dividend), which he reminded is a share of the profits and retained earnings received from the country’s CBI Programme.

The payment process is scheduled to begin by Wednesday 21st June 2023.

The introduction of the CBI Dividend in December 2022 was the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s fifth (5th) COVID-19 relief initiative since taking office in August 2022 and the first time in the Caribbean that everyday citizens and residents were paid a dividend on any state asset, said Government, in a press release.

Pensioners and Pensionable, that is, those who have made five hundred (500) or more contributions to the Social Security Fund will receive a payment of EC$500.00.



Those who are not yet pensionable, that is, those who have made four hundred and ninety-nine (499) or less contributions to the Social Security Fund, will receive EC$250.00.

The CBI dividend will be facilitated through the Social Security Board and distributed in two tiers or categories.

The first category is the pensionables and pensioners and the second category is classified as those who are not yet pensionable.