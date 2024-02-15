More cops to help combat crime

Basseterre, 15th February, 2024, (MyVue News.com)-The Police Department now has the benefit of 26 new officers to help its ongoing efforts to keep the peace and fight criminal activities in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The six months of training have been described as intense, challenging the mental and physical capacities of the recruits.

Practical sessions included physical training, self-defence, impact and weapons training, military drills, and more. Theoretical subjects included criminal law, evidence, and procedure, general duties etc.

Sixteen of the new officers are females, with only 10 male counterparts.

The graduates are from Course #46 and officially commenced duties in their new roles, on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024.

A special passing out parade was held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, at the Newtown Playfield, in Basseterre, in the presence of top government dignitaries, including the governor-general, prime minister and Commissioner of Police.